Operational Command “South” reported that they killed 106 Russian troops and destroyed a substantial amount of equipment, including at least 14 T-72 and T-62 tanks, one Msta-B howitzer, an airborne self-propelled artillery and mortar machine, two Uragan multiple rocket launcher, three 152 mm gun-howitzer, one mobile 120-mm mortar, two unmanned combat aircraft, and 35 units of armored vehicles. Ukraine’s military also hit a Russian command and observation post, one pontoon bridge, three ammunition depots and two military supply points.