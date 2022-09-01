Ukraine's southern counteroffensive increases Russian losses of troops, equipment
September 1, 2022 6:55 am
Operational Command "South" reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 201 Russian troops, 12 T-72 tanks, 18 armored vehicles, over a dozen different artillery units, an anti-aircraft vehicle and six ammunition depots. Ukraine's Air Force also targeted a number of Russian command and control posts throughout the region.
