Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, July 11, 2022

externalUkraine's Foreign Ministry summons Canadian ambassador over turbine turmoil.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 11, 2022 7:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Canada to reconsider its decision to return a repaired Siemens turbine used by the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. German officials had urged Canada to find a way to return the turbine, fearing that Russia would use the issue as an excuse to shut down Nord Stream 1 and damage Germany's ability to fill its gas storage tanks before winter, while Ukraine opposed the return, calling it blackmail from the Kremlin.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok