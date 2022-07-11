Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summons Canadian ambassador over turbine turmoil.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 11, 2022 7:02 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Canada to reconsider its decision to return a repaired Siemens turbine used by the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. German officials had urged Canada to find a way to return the turbine, fearing that Russia would use the issue as an excuse to shut down Nord Stream 1 and damage Germany's ability to fill its gas storage tanks before winter, while Ukraine opposed the return, calling it blackmail from the Kremlin.