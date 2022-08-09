Ukraine's Education Ministry and University of Cambridge sign agreement to streamline Ukrainian students’ transition to school abroad
August 9, 2022 5:13 am
A memorandum of understanding was signed on Aug. 8 between the institutions and aims at creating streamlined study maps to help teachers in countries hosting Ukrainian students to objectively assess the students’ level of education. The agreement will also help register the students’ learning results, so once the students return to Ukraine, their teachers will understand what they learnt while abroad.