Ukraine's Economy Ministry creates Economic Headquarters
This item is part of our running news digest
August 13, 2022 1:32 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Economic Headquarters will be staffed with experts who will meet weekly to discuss ways to solve urgent economic issues, Ukraine’s Economy Ministry announced on Aug. 12. The Headquarters will be led by Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and its focus will include facilitate business trips for commercial employees, streamlining the customs clearance process, stimulating agricultural business, establishing war risk insurance, and creating jobs for those unemployed due to the war.