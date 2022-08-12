Initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Economic Headquarters will be staffed with experts who will meet weekly to discuss ways to solve urgent economic issues, Ukraine’s Economy Ministry announced on Aug. 12. The Headquarters will be led by Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and its focus will include facilitate business trips for commercial employees, streamlining the customs clearance process, stimulating agricultural business, establishing war risk insurance, and creating jobs for those unemployed due to the war.