Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 12, 2022

externalUkraine's Economy Ministry creates Economic Headquarters

This item is part of our running news digest

August 13, 2022 1:32 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Economic Headquarters will be staffed with experts who will meet weekly to discuss ways to solve urgent economic issues, Ukraine’s Economy Ministry announced on Aug. 12. The Headquarters will be led by Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and its focus will include facilitate business trips for commercial employees, streamlining the customs clearance process, stimulating agricultural business, establishing war risk insurance, and creating jobs for those unemployed due to the war.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok