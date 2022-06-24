Ukraine’s Armed Forces shoot down 15 Russian aerial targets.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 18, 2022 6:23 am
Russian troops lost at least 11 UAVs and four missiles over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force reported on May 17.
This item is part of our running news digest
Russian troops lost at least 11 UAVs and four missiles over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force reported on May 17.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.