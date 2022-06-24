Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Friday, June 24, 2022

externalUkraine’s Armed Forces shoot down 15 Russian aerial targets.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 18, 2022 6:23 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian troops lost at least 11 UAVs and four missiles over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force reported on May 17.

