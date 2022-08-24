Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroy Russian ammunition depot in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
August 24, 2022 8:41 am
Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for Odesa Oblast’s administration, reported that the attack occurred in temporarily occupied Tokmak in the south of Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight on Aug. 24.
