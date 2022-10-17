Ukraine’s Air Force downs 9 Russian targets on Sept. 23
September 24, 2022 3:55 pm
Ukraine’s Air Force reported that it downed four Iranian kamikaze drones, an Iranian Mohajer-6 drone, two Shahed-136 drones, a Mi-8 helicopter, and a Sukhoi Su-25 aircraft.
