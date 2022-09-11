Ukraine’s Air Force destroys 3 Russian drones, cruise missile on Sept. 10
September 11, 2022 11:37 am
Ukraine’s Air Force reported destroying a Kh-59 Ovod TV-guided cruise missile and three unmanned aerial vehicles.
