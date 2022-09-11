Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 11, 2022 11:37 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Air Force reported destroying a Kh-59 Ovod TV-guided cruise missile and three unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
