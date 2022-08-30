Ukraine’s Air Force destroys 3 Russian drones, 1 cruise missile
This item is part of our running news digest
August 30, 2022 1:55 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
On Aug. 29, Ukraine’s Air Force conducted over 15 group airstrikes on Russian positions, targeting Russian ammunition depots, armored combat vehicles, anti-aircraft defense systems, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, personnel, and equipment.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.