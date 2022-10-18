Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, October 18, 2022

Ukraine's Air Force conducts 11 air strikes at Russian positions in south

October 18, 2022 5:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia lost four tanks, two mortars, a 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, a Tor missile system, and three armored vehicles, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported on Oct. 17. The command also said that Russia continued to launch rockets at the front-line community of Bereznehuvatska in Mykolaiv Oblast and fired at agricultural areas with BM-30 Smerch multiple rocket launchers. No casualties were reported. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok