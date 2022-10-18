Ukraine's Air Force conducts 11 air strikes at Russian positions in south

Russia lost four tanks, two mortars, a 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, a Tor missile system, and three armored vehicles, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported on Oct. 17. The command also said that Russia continued to launch rockets at the front-line community of Bereznehuvatska in Mykolaiv Oblast and fired at agricultural areas with BM-30 Smerch multiple rocket launchers. No casualties were reported.