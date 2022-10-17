Ukraine's Air Force downs 4 Russian drones
September 23, 2022 2:18 am
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported that they used two missiles to down four Russian Shahed-136 drones on Sept. 22.
for an independent Ukraine
