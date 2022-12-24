Ukraine wins Women’s Wrestling World Cup
December 12, 2022 3:56 pm
Ukraine won its first-ever women’s freestyle wrestling World Cup title on Dec. 11 after beating China 6-4.
Climbing up to the finals at the two-day freestyle World Cup events hosted by the U.S., Ukraine defeated the third-place Mongolia team with a score of 7-3 and the six-time champions Japan with 5-5 (24-17).
