The Center for Countering Disinformation reports that Russia is manipulating residents through various methods in occupied territories. In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, pensions and other social benefits are not provided without obtaining a Russian passport. Young Luresidents, aged 14-18, are detained and released in exchange for a family member agreeing to fight on the front lines. Russian workers are housed in surviving apartments throughout Mariupol. A misinformation campaign is being conducted in Kherson, alleging that teachers are enthusiastic about the Russian-enforced curriculum.