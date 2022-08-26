Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 26, 2022

externalUkraine says Russia uses coercive tactics to enforce policies in temporarily occupied territories

This item is part of our running news digest

August 26, 2022 3:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Center for Countering Disinformation reports that Russia is manipulating residents through various methods in occupied territories. In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, pensions and other social benefits are not provided without obtaining a Russian passport. Young Luresidents, aged 14-18, are detained and released in exchange for a family member agreeing to fight on the front lines. Russian workers are housed in surviving apartments throughout Mariupol. A misinformation campaign is being conducted in Kherson, alleging that teachers are enthusiastic about the Russian-enforced curriculum. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok