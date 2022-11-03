Ukraine returns 1,138 POWs from Russian captivity since March.
This item is part of our running news digest
November 3, 2022 8:05 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The number includes civilians and military personnel, according to Ukraine. On Nov. 3, Ukraine returned 107 soldiers from Russian captivity, including 74 defenders of the Azovstal steel plant, according to President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak. Many of them are seriously wounded, he added.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.