externalUkraine returns 1,138 POWs from Russian captivity since March.

November 3, 2022 8:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The number includes civilians and military personnel, according to Ukraine. On Nov. 3, Ukraine returned 107 soldiers from Russian captivity, including 74 defenders of the Azovstal steel plant, according to President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak. Many of them are seriously wounded, he added.

