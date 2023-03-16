Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 17 fallen soldiers

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 3, 2023 12:42 pm
The bodies of 17 fallen Ukrainian defenders were returned from the possession of Russian forces in another transfer organized by the Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons and Ukrainian law enforcement, Reintegration Ministry reported on March 3. 

According to the ministry, the transfer of bodies from Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine took place under the Geneva Conventions, which regulates humanitarian treatment in a war. 

During the previous operation in February, Ukraine managed to return the bodies of 61 service people killed in Russia’s war. 

In total, the bodies of 1426 Ukrainian soldiers have been returned to their relatives since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, Reintegration Ministry wrote. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

