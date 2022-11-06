Prosecutors open 10 cases against Russia’s ‘ecocide’ in Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
November 6, 2022 9:10 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the list of ecocide crimes includes damage caused to a nuclear research facility in the city of Kharkiv in June, attacks on oil depots, as well as the killing of 800,000 chickens by Russian troops in late October at a farm in the city of Svyatohirsk in Donetsk Oblast. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has caused more than $37.5 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's environment, according to Ukraine's Audit Chamber.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.