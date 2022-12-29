Ukraine, other countries urge Iran to take responsibility for downing of flight PS752

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry issued a joint statement alongside Canada, Sweden, and the U.K. urging that Iran be held accountable for the “illegal downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752.”

The aircraft was downed by two missiles after taking off from Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020. All 176 people aboard died.

Shortly after the downing of the aircraft, Iran admitted to mistakenly shooting down the plane.

“We demand that Iran agree to arbitrate the dispute related to the downing of flight PS752 by two surface-to-air missiles fired illegally and deliberately by members of the air defense unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” the statement reads.

“This action is part of our broader approach to ensuring there is transparency, justice, and accountability for the victims and their families.”