According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, as of early August, only 41% of Ukrainian farmlands were harvested. In 2021, Ukraine's grain harvest amounted to 107 million tons. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 31 that Ukraine's harvest this year is under threat of being twice less than in 2021. On July 22, Ukraine and Russia signed an UN-backed deal that envisions safe passage of Ukrainian grain from three ports in Odesa Oblast.