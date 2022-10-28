Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 28, 2022 11:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Cabinet Ministry said on Oct. 28 that Ukraine will not raise the price of electricity until the end of the heating season, March 31, 2023, in spite of the war and Russia’s targeting of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
