Ukraine freezes electricity prices for Ukrainians during heating season
October 28, 2022 11:44 pm
The Cabinet Ministry said on Oct. 28 that Ukraine will not raise the price of electricity until the end of the heating season, March 31, 2023, in spite of the war and Russia’s targeting of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
