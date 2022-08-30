Ukraine exported over 1.3 million tons of grain since grain agreement
August 30, 2022 4:51 am
Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman for the Odesa regional administration, said in 29 days since Ukraine's ports were reopened, at least 56 ships have delivered grain to 18 countries.
