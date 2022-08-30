Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 30, 2022

externalUkraine exported over 1.3 million tons of grain since grain agreement

This item is part of our running news digest

August 30, 2022 4:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman for the Odesa regional administration, said in 29 days since Ukraine's ports were reopened, at least 56 ships have delivered grain to 18 countries.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok