Ukraine downs another Russian attack helicopter
October 25, 2022 2:30 am
Ukraine’s Air Force reported that anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Command “South” destroyed another Ka-52 helicopter in Kherson Oblast on Oct. 24. This is the third Ka-52 helicopter downed by Ukraine’s Air Command “South” on Oct. 24.
