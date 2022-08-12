Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 12, 2022

externalUkraine asks US to impose sanctions against all Russian banks.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 12, 2022 10:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Kyiv wants the U.S. to add several banks a week to its list of sanctioned financial institutions, Bloomberg reported. The ambassador added that she had forwarded a request to the U.S. Treasury Department. "Sanctions are as important as weapons," said Markarova.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok