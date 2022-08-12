Ukraine asks US to impose sanctions against all Russian banks.
August 12, 2022 10:57 am
According to Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Kyiv wants the U.S. to add several banks a week to its list of sanctioned financial institutions, Bloomberg reported. The ambassador added that she had forwarded a request to the U.S. Treasury Department. "Sanctions are as important as weapons," said Markarova.