UK intelligence: Russia’s military significantly weaker due to invasion of Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 3, 2022 9:52 am
According to the recent intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, the ongoing invasion of Ukraine will have a lasting impact on the Russian forces. The ministry added that Russia’s defense budget approximately doubled between 2005 and 2018 but “the modernization of its physical equipment has not enabled Russia to dominate Ukraine" due to failures in both strategic planning and operational execution.