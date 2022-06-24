Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK intelligence: Russian forces severely undermanned.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 16, 2022 1:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia's combat force is operating in severely undermanned groupings, with some battalion tactical groups as small as 30 soldiers compared to the typical number of 600-800 personnel, the U.K. Defense Ministry said. The ministry also said that Ukraine had probably withdrawn a large portion of its combat troops who were originally holding Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast. All the main bridges over the Siversky Donets River, which link Sieverodonetsk and Ukrainian-held territory, have likely been destroyed, the ministry said. As a result, Russia may have to conduct a contested river crossing or advance on its stalled flanks, according to the ministry.

