Russia's combat force is operating in severely undermanned groupings, with some battalion tactical groups as small as 30 soldiers compared to the typical number of 600-800 personnel, the U.K. Defense Ministry said. The ministry also said that Ukraine had probably withdrawn a large portion of its combat troops who were originally holding Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast. All the main bridges over the Siversky Donets River, which link Sieverodonetsk and Ukrainian-held territory, have likely been destroyed, the ministry said. As a result, Russia may have to conduct a contested river crossing or advance on its stalled flanks, according to the ministry.