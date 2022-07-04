Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 4, 2022 8:48 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In an update on July 4, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported that Donetsk Oblast, a large segment of which is under Ukrainian control, is likely Russia’s next target. The ministry also reported that, due to Russia’s war, Ukraine’s agricultural exports for 2022 are unlikely to exceed 35% of its 2021 total, thus exacerbating the global food crisis.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
