UK intelligence: Russia to focus on capturing Donetsk Oblast after taking Luhansk Oblast
July 4, 2022 8:48 am
In an update on July 4, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported that Donetsk Oblast, a large segment of which is under Ukrainian control, is likely Russia’s next target. The ministry also reported that, due to Russia’s war, Ukraine’s agricultural exports for 2022 are unlikely to exceed 35% of its 2021 total, thus exacerbating the global food crisis.