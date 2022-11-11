UK intelligence: Russia intends to 'strike at civilian morale' in Ukraine

Russian regular attacks targeting electric power infrastructure are impacting critical services for Ukrainian civilians, such as health care and heating, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 11.

The consequences of the strikes will be felt the most in winter, when demand increases, according to the intelligence.

"The continued prioritization of critical national infrastructure over military targets strongly implies Russian intent to strike at civilian morale," reads the report.

Since Oct. 10, Russia has systematically launched mass attacks at Ukraine's critical infrastructure facilities, destroying up to 40% of the country's energy system, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian authorities started implementing scheduled and emergency blackouts across the country to stabilize the power system's operation.