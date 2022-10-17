Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

October 15, 2022 10:08 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence briefing on Oct. 15 that mobilized Russian reservists deployed to Ukraine over the past two weeks were poorly equipped and likely forced to buy their own body armor.  “Endemic corruption and poor logistics remain one of the underlying causes of Russia’s poor performance in Ukraine.,” according to the ministry.

