UK intelligence: Mobilized Russian soldiers lack gear
October 15, 2022 10:08 am
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence briefing on Oct. 15 that mobilized Russian reservists deployed to Ukraine over the past two weeks were poorly equipped and likely forced to buy their own body armor. “Endemic corruption and poor logistics remain one of the underlying causes of Russia’s poor performance in Ukraine.,” according to the ministry.
