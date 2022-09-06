UK intelligence: Limited availability of reconnaissance drones hampers Russian operations in Ukraine
September 6, 2022 9:59 am
The U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 6 that, in recent years, Russia has given drones an “increasingly prominent role.” The ministry said combat losses, as well as component shortages due to sanctions, are likely “degrading commanders’ tactical situational awareness and increasingly hampering Russian operations.”
