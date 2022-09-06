Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 6, 2022 9:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 6 that, in recent years, Russia has given drones an “increasingly prominent role.” The ministry said combat losses, as well as component shortages due to sanctions, are likely “degrading commanders’ tactical situational awareness and increasingly hampering Russian operations.”

