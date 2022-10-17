UK imposes sanctions on 92 individuals, entities over sham ‘referendums’ in Russian-occupied territories
This item is part of our running news digest
September 26, 2022 7:32 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Sept. 26 statement by the U.K. government said sanctions primarily target top Russian officials linked to Russia’s sham “referendums” in Ukraine’s Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts. IMA Consulting, the agency conducting public campaigns for the pseudo-referendums, and Goznak, a security document company that has issued expedited passports in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories, are also sanctioned. The statement said Russia’s actions are a “clear violation of international law, including the UN charter.”
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.