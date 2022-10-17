Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 26, 2022 7:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Sept. 26 statement by the U.K. government said sanctions primarily target top Russian officials linked to Russia’s sham “referendums” in Ukraine’s Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts. IMA Consulting, the agency conducting public campaigns for the pseudo-referendums, and Goznak, a security document company that has issued expedited passports in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories, are also sanctioned. The statement said Russia’s actions are a “clear violation of international law, including the UN charter.”

