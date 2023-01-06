Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
UK foreign secretary: Russia's call for ceasefire 'will do nothing for peace'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 6, 2023 8:11 am
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Twitter that the Kremlin's call for a 36-hour ceasefire along the front line in Ukraine will do nothing to achieve peace.

"A 36-hour pause of Russian attacks will do nothing to advance the prospects for peace. Russia must permanently withdraw its forces, relinquish its illegal control of Ukrainian territory and end its barbaric attacks against innocent civilians," he wrote.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to implement a temporary ceasefire along the entire front line in Ukraine from midday on Jan. 6 to midnight on Jan. 7, according to Russian state media agency RIA Novosti, citing an official Kremlin press release. 

Ukrainian and world leaders alike dismissed Putin's announcement, stressing that Russia had launched widespread attacks against Ukraine on Christmas Eve as well as New Year's.

