Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, January 20, 2023

UK Foreign Secretary: London will join core group seeking prosecution for Russia’s war

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 20, 2023 2:56 pm
Share

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced that the U.K. would join a group of countries that seeks to pursue criminal liability for Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. 

According to Cleverly, the atrocities the world witnessed in Ukraine are “diabolical.”

The U.K. seeks to take a leading role in the group and promises to assess the feasibility of a new hybrid tribunal. This specialized court integrates Ukraine’s justice system with international elements. 

In March 2023, the UK and the Netherlands will co-host an international meeting of Justice Ministers to encourage more support for the International Criminal Court’s work regarding Russia's war in Ukraine.

Prior, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on member states to back the creation of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine. The document was approved on Jan. 19 by 472 votes in favor, 19 against with 33 abstentions, according to the parliament's report.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 500 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK