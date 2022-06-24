Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Defense Ministry: Russia likely lost one third of its ground forces in Ukraine.

May 15, 2022 12:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia's Donbas offensive has lost momentum and is unlikely to accelerate its pace in the next 30 days, the ministry said. Despite minor advances at the beginning, Russia has failed to achieve substantial territorial gains over the past month whilst sustaining big losses, falling significantly behind schedule, according to the ministry. In addition to the continued low morale and reduced combat effectiveness, problems will continue to grow amid the loss of critical enablers such as bridging equipment and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance drones, the ministry said.

