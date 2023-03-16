Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

UK intelligence: Russia launches drones from Bryansk Oblast, making attacks on Kyiv easier

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 1, 2023 4:48 pm
Share

Russia has started launching drones from Bryansk Oblast, using "a different axis of attack, closer to Kyiv," the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on March 1. 

Ukraine's Air Force reported shooting down 11 out of the 14 Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones launched on Feb. 27. Nine drones were destroyed in the airspace around Kyiv, according to the head of Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko. 

The U.K Defense Ministry reported that, due to the vector of the attack, the drones were "highly likely launched from the Russian Bryansk Oblast," while the only "observed launch site since mid-December was from the Krasnodar Oblast, across the Sea of Azov." 

"This is likely to decrease time in the air over Ukraine and (is) an attempt to further stretch Ukrainian air defenses," the ministry added. 

According to the ministry, there had been no reports of Russia's using Shahed drones to attack Ukraine between Feb. 15 and Feb. 27, which "likely indicates that Russia has run down its current stock," and it will likely seek to resupply

Russia has been using Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine since September, launching attacks against civilians and destroying energy facilities nationwide. 

In February, the Guardian reported that Iran had smuggled at least 18 long-range Mohajer-6 combat drones to Russia in November for the war against Ukraine shortly after a Russian delegation visited Tehran. 

On Feb. 5, the WSJ reported that Moscow and Tehran were planning to build a factory in Russia that could produce more than 6,000 Iranian-designed combat drones. 

In November, the U.S. imposed sanctions against companies and individuals involved in producing and transferring Iranian drones to Russia. The EU and Canada have also sanctioned Iran over its supply of kamikaze drones to Moscow. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK