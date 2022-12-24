Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
UK Defense Ministry: Kherson in range of most of Russia's artillery systems

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 28, 2022 10:37 am
According to the latest update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, the recently liberated city of Kherson continues to suffer Russian artillery attacks daily.

"The city is vulnerable because it remains in range of most of Russia’s artillery systems, now firing from the east bank of the Dnipro River, from the rear of newly consolidated defensive lines," the report reads.

According to the ministry, most attacks on Kherson are likely launched with multiple rocket launchers, primarily by BM-21 Grad systems.

Since Kherson was liberated on Nov. 11 amid the successful Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south of the country, Russia has been targeting the city's civilian infrastructure.

On Nov. 27 alone, the city was shelled 54 times, killing one person, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych.

On Nov. 24, Russi's attacks killed 10 people and injured 54 in the liberated parts of Kherson Oblast, including the city of Kherson, according to Yanushevych.

