Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalUK defense chief: Putin fails on all strategic military objectives.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 18, 2022 3:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is failing on all of his military strategic objectives. He wanted to subjugate Ukraine. That's not going to happen," Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, chief of the Defence Staff, told BBC. However, he added that Russia's war is likely to "grind on for a long time," despite recent Ukrainian success.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok