UK defense chief: Putin fails on all strategic military objectives.
September 18, 2022 3:23 pm
"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is failing on all of his military strategic objectives. He wanted to subjugate Ukraine. That's not going to happen," Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, chief of the Defence Staff, told BBC. However, he added that Russia's war is likely to "grind on for a long time," despite recent Ukrainian success.
