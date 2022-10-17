U.S. official thanks Ukraine, Saudi Arabia for securing release of American POWs
September 22, 2022 4:00 am
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President's Office Head Andriy Yermak for securing the release of two U.S. citizens in a major prisoner exchange on Sept. 21. Sullivan also thanked the Crown Prince and the government of Saudi Arabia for mediating.
