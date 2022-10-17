Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 22, 2022 4:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President's Office Head Andriy Yermak for securing the release of two U.S. citizens in a major prisoner exchange on Sept. 21. Sullivan also thanked the Crown Prince and the government of Saudi Arabia for mediating.

