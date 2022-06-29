Two Emergency Service workers injured during rescue operation in Kremenchuck's shopping mall.
June 29, 2022 11:27 am
“While preparing for the dismantling of concrete slabs, one of the slabs shifted, as a result of which two State Emergency Service officers were injured. They are currently in the hospital," State Emergency Service reported. At least 20 people were killed in the June 27 Russian missile attack on the Kremenchuk shopping mall.