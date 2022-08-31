Turkish media: Baykar presents new drone that will be manufactured in Ukraine
August 31, 2022 7:23 am
On Aug. 30, the Turkish manufacturer of the Bayraktar drone unveiled the second prototype of the new Bayraktar Kizilelma (“Red Apple”) at Turkey’s aerospace and technology festival Teknofest. The Bayraktar Kizilelma has very aggressive maneuverability and uses the latest unmanned aerial vehicle technology. In an earlier interview with Come Back Alive Foundation, Baykar's CEO said the new Bayraktar Kizilelma is planned to be produced in Ukraine. Baykar is currently in the process of building its Ukrainian factory.
