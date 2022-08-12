Turkish Migration Service has started issuing long-term residency permits, citing common Turkic roots to Crimean Tatars according to Anadolu Agency. Now, Crimean Tatars don’t have to continuously remain in the country for eight years to obtain a long-term residency, unlike other foreigners. Previously, Ahiska Turks, Uighurs, and ethnic Turks from Bulgaria and Greece had this status in Turkey, according to the news agency.



