Turkey begins issuing long-term residency permits to Crimean Tatars in August
August 12, 2022 4:20 am
Turkish Migration Service has started issuing long-term residency permits, citing common Turkic roots to Crimean Tatars according to Anadolu Agency. Now, Crimean Tatars don’t have to continuously remain in the country for eight years to obtain a long-term residency, unlike other foreigners. Previously, Ahiska Turks, Uighurs, and ethnic Turks from Bulgaria and Greece had this status in Turkey, according to the news agency.
