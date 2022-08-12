Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 12, 2022 4:20 am by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Turkish Migration Service has started issuing long-term residency permits, citing common Turkic roots to Crimean Tatars according to Anadolu Agency. Now, Crimean Tatars don’t have to continuously remain in the country for eight years to obtain a long-term residency, unlike other foreigners. Previously, Ahiska Turks, Uighurs, and ethnic Turks from Bulgaria and Greece had this status in Turkey, according to the news agency.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
