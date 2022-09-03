Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 3, 2022

externalTkachenko: Ukraine, UK developing project to strengthen broadcasting in temporarily occupied territories

This item is part of our running news digest

September 3, 2022 6:24 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

During a briefing with the Ukraine Media Center, Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko announced that the joint project aims to deliver Ukrainian TV and radio to temporarily occupied territories. Tkachenko said that further details will be made public only once the project is completed.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok