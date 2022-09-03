Tkachenko: Ukraine, UK developing project to strengthen broadcasting in temporarily occupied territories
September 3, 2022 6:24 am
During a briefing with the Ukraine Media Center, Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko announced that the joint project aims to deliver Ukrainian TV and radio to temporarily occupied territories. Tkachenko said that further details will be made public only once the project is completed.
