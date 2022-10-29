Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
The Kyiv Independent makes list of finalists of investigative journalism award

October 29, 2022 10:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent's investigation into misconduct in the International Legion made the list of finalists of the MezhyhiryaFest Investigative Journalism Award, one of Ukraine's main journalism prizes. 

Read the story by Anna Myroniuk and Alexander Khrebet here, and see the list of finalists here. The award ceremony took place on Oct. 27 in Kyiv. 

The main prize was awarded to a documentary looking into Russian forces' atrocities in Bucha, produced by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.

The Kyiv Independent's journalist Alexander Khrebet and head of investigations Anna Myroniuk attend the MezhyhiryaFest journalism award ceremony in Kyiv on Oct. 27. (Photo: Media Development Foundation)      


