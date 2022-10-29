The Kyiv Independent makes list of finalists of investigative journalism award
October 29, 2022 10:42 am
The Kyiv Independent's investigation into misconduct in the International Legion made the list of finalists of the MezhyhiryaFest Investigative Journalism Award, one of Ukraine's main journalism prizes.
Read the story by Anna Myroniuk and Alexander Khrebet here, and see the list of finalists here. The award ceremony took place on Oct. 27 in Kyiv.
The main prize was awarded to a documentary looking into Russian forces' atrocities in Bucha, produced by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.