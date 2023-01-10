Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The Insider: Russia will not publish list of soldiers killed by Ukraine in Makiivka

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 10, 2023 4:05 am
Share

The military commissar of Russia's Samara Oblast, Oleksiy Vdovin, said that the list of mobilized Russian soldiers killed in Makiivka, an industrial city in Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, will not be made public, Riga-based Russian independent online newspaper The Insider reported

Ukraine hit a Russian military base in occupied Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast on New Year's day, killing around 400 soldiers and injuring at least 300, the Strategic Communications Department of Ukraine's military wrote on Telegram. 

In a rare admission, Russia's defense ministry claimed that 89 Russian soldiers were killed after Ukraine struck the base with four U.S.-supplied High-Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems (HIMARS).

Many of the mobilized soldiers killed in Makiivka were from Russia's southwestern Samara Oblast, according to The Insider. 

Following the incident, a petition was published demanding that a complete list of names of those killed in Makiivka be published. 

Vdovin claimed that the names of soldiers who had been killed were provided to the families and that the list could not be published allegedly due to security reasons, The Insider reported. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK