externalThe Guardian: Top Ukrainian official says retaking Crimea 'feels inevitable'

This item is part of our running news digest

October 3, 2022 1:16 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Tamila Tasheva, President Volodymyr Zelensky's representative to Russian-occupied Crimea, and her team spend every day preparing for the future reintegration of Crimea. “This is moment X. Right now everything is happening in a way that it feels inevitable,” Tasheva was quoted by the Guardian. “It may not happen tomorrow, but I think it will be much quicker than I thought a year ago.”

