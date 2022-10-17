The Guardian: Top Ukrainian official says retaking Crimea 'feels inevitable'
October 3, 2022 1:16 am
Tamila Tasheva, President Volodymyr Zelensky's representative to Russian-occupied Crimea, and her team spend every day preparing for the future reintegration of Crimea. “This is moment X. Right now everything is happening in a way that it feels inevitable,” Tasheva was quoted by the Guardian. “It may not happen tomorrow, but I think it will be much quicker than I thought a year ago.”
