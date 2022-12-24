Power outages reported in some oblasts
December 16, 2022 9:02 am
According to Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, there is a temporary power outage in the region due to a massive Russian missile attack.
Zhytomyr Oblast Governor Vitaliy Bunechko said that power engineers try to prevent large-scale damage to energy infrastructure facilities by implementing power shutdowns.
