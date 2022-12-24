Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Power outages reported in some oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 16, 2022 9:02 am
Share

According to Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, there is a temporary power outage in the region due to a massive Russian missile attack.

Zhytomyr Oblast Governor Vitaliy Bunechko said that power engineers try to prevent large-scale damage to energy infrastructure facilities by implementing power shutdowns.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Tags: Dec. 16 attacks
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK