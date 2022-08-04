The Swiss government imposed further sanctions against Russia on Aug. 3, following the European Union's latest measures. "The new measures primarily concern a ban on buying, importing, or transporting gold and gold products from Russia," the statement reads. New sanctions also target Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, assets.



The government said it made two exceptions concerning transactions related to agricultural products and oil supplies to third countries, as has the EU, "to avoid disruption to payment channels."