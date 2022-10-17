Süddeutsche Zeitung: Germany proposes ban on EU citizens accepting high-ranking positions in Russian state corporations
September 26, 2022 9:40 pm
Berlin has distributed the proposal to EU governments, calling on the EU to add it to its eighth sanctions package, reports Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. If implemented, the move would mitigate Russia’s “political influence” in EU countries and prevent involvement by EU politicians, such as former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, in Russian state-owned businesses.
