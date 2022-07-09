Study: 3 countries gave Ukraine over $1 billion worth of weapons.
July 9, 2022 12:54 pm
A study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy think tank says the U.S., Poland, and the U.K. have provided Ukraine with weapons worth over $1 billion. In total, the U.S. has pledged to provide weapons, military equipment, and financial aid for military purposes worth nearly $25 billion. The total pledged aid to Ukraine accounts for $82 billion, which includes military, humanitarian and financial assistance.