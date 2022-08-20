Stoltenberg to participate in Crimea Platform summit
August 20, 2022 2:23 am
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will take part in the Crimea Platform summit on Aug. 23. The Crimea Platform is a new international consultation and coordination format launched by Ukraine's President and aimed at improving the effectiveness of the international response to the ongoing occupation of Crimea, responding to growing security threats, and increasing international pressure on Russia.