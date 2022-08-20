Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 20, 2022 2:23 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will take part in the Crimea Platform summit on Aug. 23. The Crimea Platform is a new international consultation and coordination format launched by Ukraine's President and aimed at improving the effectiveness of the international response to the ongoing occupation of Crimea, responding to growing security threats, and increasing international pressure on Russia. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
