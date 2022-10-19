Stoltenberg: NATO to send drone defense to Ukraine in coming days
This item is part of our running news digest
October 18, 2022 9:19 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Oct. 18 that the alliance will provide Ukraine with anti-drone air defense systems to defend itself from Iranian-made drones, reported Reuters. On Oct. 17, Russia attacked Kyiv for the first time using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, killing five people.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.