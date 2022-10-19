Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 18, 2022 9:19 pm by The Kyiv Independent news desk
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Oct. 18 that the alliance will provide Ukraine with anti-drone air defense systems to defend itself from Iranian-made drones, reported Reuters. On Oct. 17, Russia attacked Kyiv for the first time using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, killing five people.

